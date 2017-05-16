Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Hedge fund managers shorting Home Capital Group might be betting against themselves as the stock shows both impressive quality and valuation charicteristics. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Hedge fund managers shorting Home Capital Group might be betting against themselves as the stock shows both impressive quality and valuation charicteristics. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The short position in Home Capital stock has just dropped dramatically. Here's why Add to ...

Subscribers Only

LARRY MACDONALD

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The huge short position in Home Capital Group Inc., which peaked at more than 50 per cent of shares outstanding at the end of April, has been cut roughly in half over the past few weeks, according to data and analytics research firm IHS Markit Inc. Yet, it may not signal any higher degree of confidence in the beleaguered company’s future.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories