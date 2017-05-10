Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

The company tumbled 16 per cent in September and its bonds have also taken a hit. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)
The company tumbled 16 per cent in September and its bonds have also taken a hit. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

Short sellers target Bombardier ahead of earnings Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Larry MacDonald

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The number of Bombardier Inc. shares sold short over the six weeks to April 30 doubled from 37.7 million to 74.1 million, according to TSX Datalinx. As a result, Bombardier is the most shorted company on the Toronto Stock Exchange. What’s behind this sudden escalation?

It could be chalked up to a bout of bad news, for a start. Among the items were: the arrest of a Bombardier employee on bribery charges in Sweden, a notice of intent to cancel a Bombardier light rail contract by Toronto-based Metrolinx, the announcement of an increase of nearly 50 per cent in compensation for Bombardier executives, and finally, a call by Boeing Co. for an anti-dumping probe into the sale of Bombardier jets to a U.S. airliner.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories