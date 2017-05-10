The number of Bombardier Inc. shares sold short over the six weeks to April 30 doubled from 37.7 million to 74.1 million, according to TSX Datalinx. As a result, Bombardier is the most shorted company on the Toronto Stock Exchange. What’s behind this sudden escalation?

It could be chalked up to a bout of bad news, for a start. Among the items were: the arrest of a Bombardier employee on bribery charges in Sweden, a notice of intent to cancel a Bombardier light rail contract by Toronto-based Metrolinx, the announcement of an increase of nearly 50 per cent in compensation for Bombardier executives, and finally, a call by Boeing Co. for an anti-dumping probe into the sale of Bombardier jets to a U.S. airliner.

