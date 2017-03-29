A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The U.K. government will officially trigger the Brexit process today, but, while this is an important geopolitical story, I’m having trouble finding ways in which Brexit affects domestic investors. There are individual companies, like REITs, with London properties and independent brokerages operating in England that might - and I emphasize might – be affected, depending on future negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union but overall the Canadian market effects seem marginal.

