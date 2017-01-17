The “Trump trade” – U.S. economic optimism driving the commodity, banking and transportation sectors that dominate the S&P/TSX composite higher – was great for domestic investors. The trend, however, appears to be fading fast.

Banks stocks on both sides of the border were among the main beneficiaries of the recent rally. The rally that began in the summer of 2016 accelerated sharply after the U.S. election. Since Nov. 8, 2016, U.S. bank stocks jumped 21.4 per cent and the S&P/TSX bank index (not shown in charts) jumped 11.5 per cent, and that doesn’t include dividends.