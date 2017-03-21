Insiders are taking profits off the table.
On Monday, I reported 20 securities with recent insider trading activity.Today, we turn the focus to companies insiders are selling.
Several of the stocks listed below are trading near multi-year highs or record levels. Coincidentally, insiders are trimming positions and locking in attractive profits.Report Typo/Error
- Canadian National Railway Co$96.11-0.05(-0.05%)
- H&R Real Estate Investment Trust$22.63-0.03(-0.13%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$16.55-0.17(-1.02%)
- Aurora Cannabis Inc$2.26-0.06(-2.59%)
- Vermilion Energy Inc$47.99-0.65(-1.34%)
- Sienna Senior Living Inc$17.41-0.06(-0.34%)
- Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust$46.64+0.38(+0.82%)
- Linamar Corp$61.44-0.64(-1.03%)
- Celestica Inc$18.40-0.05(-0.30%)
- Constellation Software Inc$654.50-0.79(-0.12%)
- Intact Financial Corp$94.63+0.40(+0.42%)
- Kinaxis Inc$74.95+1.48(+2.01%)
- Goldcorp Inc$20.81+0.21(+1.02%)
- FirstService Corp$79.24+1.73(+2.23%)
- Enghouse Systems Ltd$63.09-0.49(-0.77%)
- Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc$3.26-0.02(-0.61%)
- Updated March 21 12:15 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.