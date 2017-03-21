Insiders are taking profits off the table.
On Monday, I reported 20 securities with recent insider trading activity.Today, we turn the focus to companies insiders are selling.
Several of the stocks listed below are trading near multi-year highs or record levels. Coincidentally, insiders are trimming positions and locking in attractive profits.Report Typo/Error
- Canadian National Railway Co$95.98-0.18(-0.19%)
- H&R Real Estate Investment Trust$22.68+0.02(+0.09%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$16.53-0.19(-1.14%)
- Aurora Cannabis Inc$2.27-0.05(-2.16%)
- Vermilion Energy Inc$47.90-0.74(-1.52%)
- Sienna Senior Living Inc$17.40-0.07(-0.40%)
- Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust$46.78+0.52(+1.12%)
- Linamar Corp$61.40-0.68(-1.10%)
- Celestica Inc$18.40-0.05(-0.27%)
- Constellation Software Inc$653.40-1.89(-0.29%)
- Intact Financial Corp$94.39+0.16(+0.17%)
- Kinaxis Inc$74.70+1.23(+1.67%)
- Goldcorp Inc$20.88+0.28(+1.36%)
- FirstService Corp$79.03+1.52(+1.96%)
- Enghouse Systems Ltd$63.33-0.25(-0.39%)
- Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc$3.25-0.03(-0.91%)
