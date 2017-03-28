On Monday, I reported 22 securities with recent insider buying activity. Today, we shift the focus to companies that insiders are selling.
Several of the stocks listed below are trading near multi-year highs or record levels. Coincidentally, insiders are trimming positions and locking in attractive profits.Report Typo/Error
- Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust$47.34+0.38(+0.81%)
- Sienna Senior Living Inc$17.64-0.03(-0.17%)
- Gildan Activewear Inc$35.56+0.32(+0.91%)
- Pan American Silver Corp$23.41-0.42(-1.76%)
- Kinaxis Inc$74.10+0.83(+1.13%)
- Ballard Power Systems Inc$2.95-0.02(-0.67%)
- Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd$8.56-0.01(-0.12%)
- Royal Bank of Canada$97.79+1.00(+1.03%)
- Guyana Goldfields Inc$6.90-0.22(-3.09%)
- Cargojet Inc$46.11+0.51(+1.12%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$98.45+1.29(+1.33%)
- Great-West Lifeco Inc$37.31+0.33(+0.89%)
- Thomson Reuters Corp$58.29-0.02(-0.03%)
- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd$14.92-0.47(-3.05%)
- Enghouse Systems Ltd$62.28-0.09(-0.14%)
- Great Canadian Gaming Corp$24.49-0.09(-0.37%)
- Updated March 28 11:06 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.