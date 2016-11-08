Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rob Carrick

I hate it when investing strategists trash bonds.

It spooks investors who have made the rational and appropriate decision to diversify their portfolio with bonds. No matter how much bonds are bad-mouthed, there’s no getting around the fact that the vast majority of investors should not have all their money in stocks. Bonds generally do well when stocks are getting pounded. That’s pretty much the whole reason to hold bonds right now.

