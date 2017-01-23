Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-X) says its Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc. subsidiary was licensed by Health Canada to sell cannabis oils.

"Obtaining our license to sell cannabis oils is another major milestone for Aurora, and we can now participate in the derivative cannabis market by further expanding our product line for patients, and offer prescribing physicians a high-quality alternative to inhaled products," said CEO Terry Booth in a release.

Report Typo/Error