A Canadian Western Bank in Calgary. (Reuters/Todd Korol)
Brenda Bouw

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

 

Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T) says it plans to redeem all $75-million of outstanding debentures at par, plus accrued interest, on March 22.

The company said it will be financed out of its general corporate funds.

