Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-X) is raising more than $50.6-million in a bought-deal private placement.
The company said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., which has agreed to buy 22.5 million units of the company at $2.25 each.Report Typo/Error
