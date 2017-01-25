Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Marijuana plants stand in a room at the grow facility for Sense of Healing dispensary in Denver, Colorado, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015. (Matthew Staver/Bloomberg)
Marijuana plants stand in a room at the grow facility for Sense of Healing dispensary in Denver, Colorado, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015. (Matthew Staver/Bloomberg)

Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-X) is raising more than $50.6-million in a bought-deal private placement.

The company said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., which has agreed to buy 22.5 million units of the company at $2.25 each.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories