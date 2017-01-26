Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Performance Sports Group Ltd. (PSG-T) the company behind Bauer and Easton sports gear, will seek court approval to sell its assets to Sagard Capital Partners LP and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. for $575-million (U.S.).Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN799.520.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,643.840.00(0.00%)
- Western Forest Products Inc$1.880.00(0.00%)
- North American Energy Partners Inc$6.220.00(0.00%)
- North American Energy Partners Inc$4.800.00(0.00%)
- RDM Corp$4.840.00(0.00%)
- NeuLion Inc$1.190.00(0.00%)
- Updated January 25 3:59 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.