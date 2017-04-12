Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Savanna Energy Services Corp. (SVY-T) has received a notice of "an event of default" related to its second lien credit facility with Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo).Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite829.040.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,727.110.00(0.00%)
- Savanna Energy Services Corp$2.040.00(0.00%)
- Total Energy Services Inc$14.060.00(0.00%)
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd$1.830.00(0.00%)
- Sandstorm Gold Ltd$5.980.00(0.00%)
- Pinecrest Resources Ltd$0.400.00(0.00%)
- AutoCanada Inc$22.970.00(0.00%)
- TIO Networks Corp$3.290.00(0.00%)
- GoldMining Inc$1.800.00(0.00%)
- Updated April 11 3:43 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.