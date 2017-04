Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T) is buying Decatur Power Holdings, LLC from an affiliate of LS Power Equity Partners III for $441-million (U.S).

The company owns the Decatur Energy Centre, a 795-megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired combined cycle power generation plant in Decatur, Alabama.

