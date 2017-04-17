Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Primero Mining Corp. (PPP-N; P-T) says it has resolved the work stoppage of unionized employees that began on Feb. 15, 2017. The company said operations at its San Dimas mine are expected to resume on April 18.

Report Typo/Error