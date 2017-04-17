Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Jennifer Cook, retail supervisor at Clearwater Seafoods in Bedford, NS, holds some premium hard shelled lobster over the lobster tank on display in the middle of the store. (Sándor Fizli For The Globe and Mail)
Jennifer Cook, retail supervisor at Clearwater Seafoods in Bedford, NS, holds some premium hard shelled lobster over the lobster tank on display in the middle of the store. (Sándor Fizli For The Globe and Mail)

Monday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

 Primero Mining Corp. (PPP-N; P-T) says it has resolved the work stoppage of unionized employees that began on Feb. 15, 2017. The company said operations at its San Dimas mine are expected to resume on April 18.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories