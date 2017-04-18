Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

James Skippen, CEO of Wi-Lan at his Ottawa offices in 2007. (Jonathan Hayward for The Globe and Mail)
Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

 

Wi-Lan Inc. (WIN-T; WILN-Q) is buying International Road Dynamics (IRD-T), a technology company that specializes in intelligent transportation systems, in a deal valued at $63.5-million.

