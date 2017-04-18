Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Wi-Lan Inc. (WIN-T; WILN-Q) is buying International Road Dynamics (IRD-T), a technology company that specializes in intelligent transportation systems, in a deal valued at $63.5-million.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN829.700.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,684.890.00(0.00%)
- Wi-LAN Inc$2.630.00(0.00%)
- Wi-LAN Inc$2.000.00(0.00%)
- Atlantic Power Corp$2.650.00(0.00%)
- Atlantic Power Corp$3.460.00(0.00%)
- International Road Dynamics Inc$2.910.00(0.00%)
- Pollard Banknote Ltd.$10.000.00(0.00%)
- Innova Gaming Group Inc$2.250.00(0.00%)
- Updated April 17 2:43 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.