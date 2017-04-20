Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

A for sale sign reading "sold." (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
A for sale sign reading "sold." (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

 

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) commented on the Ontario Securities Commission's allegations against the company and three individuals.

Home Capital Group Inc. and three of its current or former executives are being accused of making false and misleading statements to the public about the reasons the alternative mortgage lender had begun to extend fewer loans.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories