Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) pre-announced preliminary, unaudited first-quarter earnings per share of 90 cents, compared to 92 cents a year ago.
Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.02 versus 96 cents a year ago.
