NYX Gaming Group Ltd (NYX-X) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $54.5-million, up from $18.4-million a year earlier.

"All revenue categories grew significantly as a result of a full quarter contribution, $30.4-million, from the company's recently acquired OpenBet business, and 14 new customer launches on OGS [open gaming system] during the fourth quarter of 2016," the company said.

