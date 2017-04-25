Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
NYX Gaming Group Ltd (NYX-X) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $54.5-million, up from $18.4-million a year earlier.
"All revenue categories grew significantly as a result of a full quarter contribution, $30.4-million, from the company's recently acquired OpenBet business, and 14 new customer launches on OGS [open gaming system] during the fourth quarter of 2016," the company said.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite818.060.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,712.460.00(0.00%)
- NYX Gaming Group Ltd$1.290.00(0.00%)
- Copper Mountain Mining Corp$0.970.00(0.00%)
- Pure Technologies Ltd$4.710.00(0.00%)
- Xylem Inc$51.470.00(0.00%)
- Updated April 24 8:59 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.