Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) said before markets opened on Thursday that it has secured a "firm commitment" for a $2-billion credit line from "a major Canadian institutional investor." The plan was first announced before markets opened on Wednesday. Its stock fell 65 per cent yesterday on the news.

