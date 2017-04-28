Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

A ‘For Sale’ sign stands in front of a Toronto home in this file photo. (© Mark Blinch / Reuters/REUTERS)
A ‘For Sale’ sign stands in front of a Toronto home in this file photo. (© Mark Blinch / Reuters/REUTERS)

Friday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) announced the resignation of Jim Keohane from the boards of the company and its subsidiaries, Home Trust and Home Bank.

Mr. Keohane is president and CEO of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), which agreed to provide a $2-billion line of credit to Home Trust.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories