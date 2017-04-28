Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) announced the resignation of Jim Keohane from the boards of the company and its subsidiaries, Home Trust and Home Bank.

Mr. Keohane is president and CEO of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), which agreed to provide a $2-billion line of credit to Home Trust.

