Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) says its Home Trust subsidiary expects to receive an initial draw today of $1-billion from its $2-billion credit line provided by a facility led by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan.Report Typo/Error
