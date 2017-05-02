Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Sherritt International Corp. (S-T) is reducing its interest in the Ambatovy nickel and cobalt mine in Madagascar to 12 per cent from 40 per cent.

The company announced the change late Monday after discussions with its joint-venture partners, Sumitomo Corp. (Sumitomo) and Korea Resources Corp. (KORES).

