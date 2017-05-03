Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

In recent days, the investment-banking arms of both Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada, hired by Home Capital to explore its options, have been contacting some mid-sized financial institutions to gauge their interest in a possible sale, according to sources. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
In recent days, the investment-banking arms of both Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada, hired by Home Capital to explore its options, have been contacting some mid-sized financial institutions to gauge their interest in a possible sale, according to sources. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.


Home Capital Group Inc. (HGC-T) is pushing back its first-quarter earnings disclosure by more than a week.

The alternative mortgage company said Tuesday that it would delay its first-quarter earnings release to May 11 in order for results to be “updated for events that have occurred since the close of the first quarter.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories