Home Capital Group Inc. (HGC-T) is pushing back its first-quarter earnings disclosure by more than a week.

The alternative mortgage company said Tuesday that it would delay its first-quarter earnings release to May 11 in order for results to be “updated for events that have occurred since the close of the first quarter.”

