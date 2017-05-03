Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Home Capital Group Inc. (HGC-T) is pushing back its first-quarter earnings disclosure by more than a week.
The alternative mortgage company said Tuesday that it would delay its first-quarter earnings release to May 11 in order for results to be “updated for events that have occurred since the close of the first quarter.”Report Typo/Error
