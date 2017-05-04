Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) reported interim second-quarter revenue of $168.7-million compared to $134-million a year earlier.

Net earnings were $4.8-million or 5 cents per share, compared to $7.7-million or 8 cents a year earlier, the company said.

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

