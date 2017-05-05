Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $639-million down from $666.9-million a year earlier.
Net earnings were $4.6-million or 13 cents per share, down from $7.3-million or 27 cents.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Bonavista Energy Corp$2.590.00(0.00%)
- Altus Group Ltd$30.370.00(0.00%)
- Tree Island Steel Ltd$4.250.00(0.00%)
- Atlantic Power Corp$2.400.00(0.00%)
- Atlantic Power Corp$3.320.00(0.00%)
- Solium Capital Inc$8.250.00(0.00%)
- Canyon Services Group Inc$6.300.00(0.00%)
- UrtheCast Corp$1.400.00(0.00%)
- Killam Apartment REIT$12.800.00(0.00%)
- Magellan Aerospace Corp$20.510.00(0.00%)
- Enerflex Ltd$18.660.00(0.00%)
- Chartwell Retirement Residences$15.650.00(0.00%)
- Interfor Corp$19.290.00(0.00%)
- Timbercreek Financial Corp$8.910.00(0.00%)
- Cardinal Energy Ltd$6.170.00(0.00%)
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd$2.000.00(0.00%)
- Morneau Shepell Inc$20.070.00(0.00%)
- Cara Operations Ltd$25.020.00(0.00%)
- AutoCanada Inc$22.900.00(0.00%)
- Updated May 4 3:55 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.