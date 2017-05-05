Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $639-million down from $666.9-million a year earlier.

Net earnings were $4.6-million or 13 cents per share, down from $7.3-million or 27 cents.

