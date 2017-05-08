Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
TransAlta Corp. (TA-T;TAC-N) reported first-quarter revenue of $578-million up slightly from $568-million a year earlier.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was $274-million down $5-million from $279-million a year earlier.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite781.720.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,582.040.00(0.00%)
- TransAlta Corp$7.260.00(0.00%)
- TransAlta Corp$5.350.00(0.00%)
- Cronos Group Inc$2.520.00(0.00%)
- AGT Food and Ingredients Inc$30.210.00(0.00%)
- Energy Fuels Inc$2.170.00(0.00%)
- Ensign Energy Services Inc$7.800.00(0.00%)
- Alexco Resource Corp$1.910.00(0.00%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$5.850.00(0.00%)
- Updated May 5 11:34 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.