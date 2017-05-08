Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

TransAlta Corp. (TA-T;TAC-N) reported first-quarter revenue of $578-million up slightly from $568-million a year earlier.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was $274-million down $5-million from $279-million a year earlier.

