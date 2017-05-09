Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) says its Home Trust subsidiary has entered into an arrangement with an independent, unnamed third party that "wishes to purchase funded mortgages or accept mortgage commitments and renewals up to a total of $1.5-billion."Report Typo/Error
