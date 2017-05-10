Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang (Franklin, Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty and Sally) revel in a snow day. (Twentieth Century Fox & Peanuts Worldwide LLC)
Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang (Franklin, Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty and Sally) revel in a snow day. (Twentieth Century Fox & Peanuts Worldwide LLC)

Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Home Capital Group Inc (HCG-T) said on Wednesday its high-interest savings deposits were expected to have fallen to about $134-million following the completion of Tuesday's settlements.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories