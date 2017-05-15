Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) says its high-interest savings account (HISA) and Oaken savings deposit levels have stabilized over the past few days.

It said total available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.51-billion as of Friday, including the undrawn amount of $600-million under its $2-billion credit facility.

