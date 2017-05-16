Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Shares of Vancouver-based Avigilon, makers of high-definition surveillance cameras, have taken a huge plunge. (Rafal Gerszak for The Globe and Mail)
Brenda Bouw

The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

 

Avigilon Corp. (AVO-T), which makes video surveillance equipment, reported first-quarter revenue of $80.3-million (U.S.), an increase of 15 per cent over revenue of $69.9-million a year ago.

