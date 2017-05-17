Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) provided an update after markets closed on Tuesday of its liquidity position as of Monday, May 15.
"The company continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity," it stated.
