Investors, start your chainsaws.
Canadian forestry stocks have been lagging their international peers amid a trade dispute with the United States and the prospect of crippling duties on their softwood-lumber exports.
But the uncertainty is good news for anyone who recognizes trees as a valuable commodity and wants to invest alongside savvy institutional investors.Report Typo/Error
Follow @dberman_ROBon Twitter:
- West Fraser Timber Co Ltd$52.95+0.55(+1.05%)
- Updated February 17 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.