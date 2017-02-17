Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Softwood-lumber dispute has Canadian investors missing forest for the trees Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Investors, start your chainsaws.

Canadian forestry stocks have been lagging their international peers amid a trade dispute with the United States and the prospect of crippling duties on their softwood-lumber exports.

But the uncertainty is good news for anyone who recognizes trees as a valuable commodity and wants to invest alongside savvy institutional investors.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

What to consider ahead of your first RRSP meeting (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories