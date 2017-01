David Rosenberg is chief economist and strategist and Peter Mann is co-chief investment officer with Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.If 2016 taught us anything, it is how quickly things can change and how dangerous it can be to follow the herd.

Anyone who was long risk assets or pro-cyclicality at the start of the year woefully underperformed as concerns over Brexit, a Chinese hard landing, sagging oil prices, and the solvency of European banks mounted, ultimately pushing valuations of defensive-minded yield stocks into bubble territory by the summer.

