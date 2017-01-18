Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Dow Jones industrial average is capturing the attention of headline writers as it nears the 20,000-point milestone, but something far more interesting is going on with the blue-chip index than a lengthy flirtation with a big, round number: It is beating the S&P 500.

Over the past three months, the Dow has risen nearly 9 per cent, versus 6 per cent for the S&P 500 – a remarkable difference over a short time period and one that raises questions about what’s driving the outperformance, how long it will persist and whether investors should pay more attention to the Dow as an investment.

