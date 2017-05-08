Speculative optimism in oil futures peaked in February of this year and the sharp decline in bullish crude bets since that time has helped hedge funds avoid much of the portfolio damage from the recent weakness.
In the short term, however, it appears the unwinding of futures positions has some ways to go, and the process would form a short-term hurdle for oil prices.
Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$46.31+0.09(+0.19%)
- Updated May 8 2:19 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.