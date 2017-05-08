Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Speculators add to twitchy oil market Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Speculative optimism in oil futures peaked in February of this year and the sharp decline in bullish crude bets since that time has helped hedge funds avoid much of the portfolio damage from the recent weakness.

In the short term, however, it appears the unwinding of futures positions has some ways to go, and the process would form a short-term hurdle for oil prices.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular