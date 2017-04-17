The S&P 500 has been zigzagging for the past six weeks, despite Monday’s strong rally, while U.S. Treasury yields are well off their recent highs and gold is among the world’s hottest commodities – all of which points to an uptick in anxiety.

Major stock market indexes are struggling for direction and typical haven investments are on the rise, suggesting investors are giving the market-driving optimism that greeted 2017 a long, hard look.

Bond yields are slumping

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond surged after Mr. Trump won the U.S. presidential election in November, rising above 2.6 per cent in March from below 1.8 per cent in November. The sharp rise coincided with a far more bullish outlook for economic growth and inflation. But the yield has since retreated below 2.3 per cent, or roughly where it was in mid-November.

Gold is shining

Gold can become a popular holding when global tensions are rising and investors are looking for a safe place to park their cash. Its price has risen to about $1,285 (U.S.) an ounce, up 14 per cent since mid-December, touching its highest level since early November.

The S&P 500 is drifting

The U.S. benchmark index rose nearly 15 per cent between November and March, in a rally known as the Trump bump. But the index appears to be taking a breather now: It has moved more-or-less sideways for six weeks, raising the question of whether investors are waiting for the economy to catch up to stock prices.

The VIX is stirring

The CBOE Volatility index, or VIX, rises when investors’ nerves are rattled. It has risen as much as 29 per cent since the start of April. Though still at a relatively low level, the VIX’s sudden rise may be signalling that investors are jumpy.

