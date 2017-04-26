All eyes will be on Home Capital Group Inc. again on Thursday to see if the alternative mortgage lender’s stock will continue to slide.

The stock fell 65 per cent on Wednesday after the company said it received a $2-billion credit line for its Home Trust subsidiary, amid continued withdrawals.

Home Capital said early Wednesday that it expected a “firm commitment” with the unnamed lender later in the day. There was no follow-up announcement by press deadline Wednesday night.

Report Typo/Error