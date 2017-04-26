Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
File photo of a Goldcorp mining operation in Guatemala. (Goldcorp)
File photo of a Goldcorp mining operation in Guatemala. (Goldcorp)

These stocks could see major moves on Thursday Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

All eyes will be on Home Capital Group Inc. again on Thursday to see if the alternative mortgage lender’s stock will continue to slide.

The stock fell 65 per cent on Wednesday after the company said it received a $2-billion credit line for its Home Trust subsidiary, amid continued withdrawals.

Home Capital said early Wednesday that it expected a “firm commitment” with the unnamed lender later in the day. There was no follow-up announcement by press deadline Wednesday night.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular