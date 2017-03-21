A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

There are pockets of volatility, but markets remain trendless overall so today’s links might be a bit more esoteric than usual.

The Harvard Business Review published a column urging people to stop reading "traits of highly successful people" list. There are a few reasons given, including “research is anecdotal" and “Research doesn’t always transfer to different contexts,” but the best argument derives from Nassim 'Black Swan’ Taleb,

Report Typo/Error