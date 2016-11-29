Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Strategy of buying last year's bank laggard holds up with Scotiabank

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

When Bank of Nova Scotia reported strong quarterly results on Tuesday, it gave a big boost of credibility to a stock-picking strategy that works wonders with Canada’s biggest lenders: Buy last year’s laggard. Scotiabank’s stock has been the best performer among the big banks this year and the gains seemed justified by a fourth-quarter profit of more than $2-billion.

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

