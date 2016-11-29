When Bank of Nova Scotia reported strong quarterly results on Tuesday, it gave a big boost of credibility to a stock-picking strategy that works wonders with Canada’s biggest lenders: Buy last year’s laggard. Scotiabank’s stock has been the best performer among the big banks this year and the gains seemed justified by a fourth-quarter profit of more than $2-billion.Report Typo/Error
Follow @dberman_ROBon Twitter:
- Bank of Montreal$89.14+0.20(+0.22%)
- Bank of Montreal$66.35+0.13(+0.20%)
- Royal Bank of Canada$90.12+0.85(+0.95%)
- Royal Bank of Canada$67.05+0.56(+0.84%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$78.94+0.36(+0.46%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$106.01+0.44(+0.42%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$64.09+0.16(+0.25%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$47.74+0.16(+0.34%)
- Bank of Nova Scotia$73.70+1.18(+1.63%)
- Bank of Nova Scotia$54.88+0.94(+1.74%)
- National Bank of Canada$50.14+0.14(+0.28%)
- Updated November 29 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.