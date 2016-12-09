It is rare to see insider buying as a stock makes new highs, but today we have one such example.

On Dec. 7, Taseko Mines VP Brian Battison bought 10,000 common shares at a price of $1.10.

Mr. Battison is the fifth largest insider equity holder at the company with 0.10 per cent of shares outstanding.

The stock has been participating in the recent base metal miners rally, making new 52-week highs along the way. Taseko Mines is ranked 8th our December INK Edge Top 40 stock report.