David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Toronto-Dominion Bank shares fell the most in over a year on Friday, following a CBC report that alleged that the bank’s employees have admitted to breaking the law to reach sales goals.

TD’s share price was down 4.6 per cent in midday trading, marking the sharpest decline in more than two years and a notable departure from other Canadian bank stocks, which are largely flat.

