Toronto-Dominion Bank shares fell the most in more than two years on Friday, following a CBC report that alleged that the bank’s employees have admitted to breaking the law to reach sales goals.
TD’s share price was down 4.6 per cent in midday trading, marking the sharpest decline since Dec. 2014 and a notable departure from other Canadian bank stocks, which were largely flat.
