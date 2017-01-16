Toronto-Dominion Bank has long commanded a premium valuation over rival bank stocks, which has been justified by strong profit growth.
But this justification is starting to fade, raising the question of whether TD’s lofty valuation will become an impediment: The share price could lag its peers if the stock looks more pricey than special.Report Typo/Error
